“My designer wants to charge me all over again for work she already did because…”

Q –

I found a book designer online, and paid her to do my cover and my manuscript. All the design is done and I’m now looking for a publisher. I just heard from my designer that she might need to re-do the files if my publisher’s specifications are different, and she’ll charge me to do that. Now I’m wondering why she didn’t tell me that before the work was started, and finished! How can I find a publisher whose specifications match my files as they are right now?

S.A.

A –

Authors should never let anyone format/design their files until they know who the publisher will be. (And, most publishers offers those services anyway as part of their publishing packages.) Each publisher will have specs that must be followed.

If your files aren’t designed to those specs, you’ll need to pay your designer all over again to re-do the work. Some designers actually scam authors in this way. They know the author doesn’t have a publisher or specs yet…but they convince the author to let them go ahead and do the work, knowing they’ll get paid double in the end.

I do not recommend trying to hunt and peck around the Internet to find a publisher whose specs match your files. That would be a huge waste of time, and may even be an impossible task. It’s a better idea to simply let your publisher design your files.

If a designer designs files without a printer’s specs, and then wants more money to re-do the work later, it’s possible that person purposely formatted those files at a size (or in a way) that no publisher would be able to work with.

I previously wrote about this topic RIGHT HERE.

You can find reputable cover design services HERE, and interior formatting/design services HERE.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

https://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html