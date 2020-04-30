“My Co-author STOLE My Work! What Can I Do?!”

Q –

Hello.

Several years ago, I co-authored a book with someone. The copyright was in my name but I didn’t register it. I co-authored several other publications with this person as well.

Two years ago, my former co-author and someone else attempted to “re-write” the original book when I refused to give them permission to do a new edition of it because they wanted to copyright it, but not under my name. I had a massive falling out with this person, and long story short, I quit speaking to them after a court case (about something else) ended.

The new edition of the book still contains major swaths of my work. They pulled my name off of it, and put in someone else’s. They stole my work. What would be your advice on where to start with this issue?

A –

I recommend hiring an attorney well-versed in copyright law. Be sure to hire one near you, or in the state where your former co-author lives.

Whatever you do, don’t hire a general attorney. You don’t want to pay someone to learn copyright law as they go along.

It’s always important to have a contract between co-authors in the very beginning that spells out all the details in the future relationship so that these types of unfortunate events can potentially be avoided.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Writing FAST: How to Write Anything with Lightning Speed

A systematic approach to writing that generates better quality quickly!

Chock full of ideas, tips, techniques and inspiration, this down-to-earth book is easy to read, and even easier to apply. Let author Jeff Bollow take you through a process that brings your ideas to the page faster, more powerfully and easier than ever before.







Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/3695.html

TRAVEL WRITING 2.0: Earning Money from your Travels in the New Media Landscape - SECOND EDITION



Completely revised edition of the ground-breaking travel writing book that provides a road map to success in the digital age. It dives headlong into the entrepreneurial world of blogging and digital books, while still acknowledging the real money to be made in declining print forms.

Drawing on interviews and survey responses from more than 100 successful travel writers and bloggers, this is the definitive guide to creating success instead of waiting for permission. Written by a veteran, award-winning writer with two decades of experience as a book author, online publisher, freelancer, and blogger.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/4814.html

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

At this moment, thousands of would-be authors are slaving away on their keyboards, dreaming of literary success. But their efforts won’t count for much. Of all those manuscripts, trade book editors will sign up only a slim fraction.



And of those titles--ones that that editors paid thousands of dollars to contract, print and publicize--an unhealthy percentage never sell enough copies to earn back their advances. Two years later, most will be out of print!



Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience