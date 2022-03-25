Learn from This Author’s EXPENSIVE Mistake!

Q –

I got your name through a published author at BookLocker. I did a crowdfunding campaign, and already had an artist design the cover of my book, and the inside of it, too. I am now looking for a publisher. Would you be willing to publish my book?

We will be happy to consider your manuscript for publication. Most of our competitors are author meat markets, meaning they will publish anything and everything, and they’ll charge thousands to do so. We don’t do business that way. Since having your book published by such a company can harm your reputation (guilty by association), and decimate your sales, you should avoid the author meat markets.

Unfortunately, you have made a mistake that we see on occasion. It is highly doubtful that the designer you hired knows our specs. And, if a cover or interior file is not formatted to our specs, the printer will reject those files. When that happens, we must either create those files from scratch, or the author must go back to his or her designer, and pay them to make changes to his or her files.

Unfortunately, this is a scam that some so-called designers are increasingly victimizing authors with. Why only get paid to do a job once when you can charge someone to do it twice? They know they need a particular printer’s specs before they design a book for print publication. But, the scammers do it anyway, knowing that the author will very likely come back later, and need to pay for changes or, worse, pay to re-do the entire job.

In the future, please do not hire a cover or interior designer before you know the publisher’s or printer’s specs. At BookLocker, all of our publishing packages except the D.I.Y. one include original cover designer, interior print formatting/design/conversion, and ebook formatting/design/conversion in the prices.

