INSULTING! “I need a writer to write my story but I don’t have money. Will they do it for a share of the royalties?”

I have a story that must be written. The world needs to see it! I’m certain movie companies will be interested in it. I am not a writer so I need someone to help me with it. I can’t pay them. I don’t mind sharing royalties with them but I can’t do the writing myself. Can you refer me to someone who can help me?

M.G.

This is actually a common question I receive and, to be completely honest, it’s insulting.

I’m not aware of any writer who would take on this project without expecting payment in advance. Lots of people try to find writers to write their stories for them, even offering credit and, occasionally, all royalties. But, writers will require payment up front for such a project. A lot of research would be involved (hundreds of hours) for someone who was not involved in the circumstances of the story. Also, for non-fiction, there are legal liabilities that writers must consider and the money they earn must make it worth the risk involved.

Our recommended list of ghostwriters is RIGHT HERE.

