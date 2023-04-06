If you think there’s a shortage of freelance work, you’re looking in the WRONG places!

Q –

Hi Angela & Co.!

Whether you can post about this on your website or respond to this email, I’m hoping you have an answer to this question.

I don’t like the term “content mills,” but that’s the issue.

I started noticing clients disappearing when Covid started, but during the last year or so the job boards have been almost entirely empty.

I’ve noticed on reddit and wahm.com <http://wahm.com> other freelancers are experiencing the same problem. One person remarked AI has taken over, so there’s little hope for us to find work.

I’ve been freelancing for more than 16 years, and there was never a shortage of work til the last couple of years. Do you have some input on this subject?

C.S.

A –

We are having no problem finding plenty of writing jobs to post each week. And, we only post 30 each week. There are a lot more out there. Many of them are now full-time remote. That means they hire the writer full-time, and the writer receives benefits, but the writer still gets to work from home. Maybe some writers don’t want a full-time commitment but, if I didn’t already own my own business, those are the types of jobs I’d be applying for.

You can find our weekly job listings RIGHT HERE. Look for the link titled “Browse Recently Added Jobs.”

