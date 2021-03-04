“I won’t earn a profit on my book so I can use other authors’ works under fair use copyright law, right?”

Q –

Angela,

I’m not planning to make a profit on my book so I’m calling it non-profit. That means I can use the “fair use” doctrine, and include other authors’ works in my book, right?

A –

No, no, no! To be completely honest, questions like this always make me cringe. By contacting me today, you may have avoided a lawsuit, or two, or a few.

Unless you have created and registered an actual 501(c)(3) non-profit with the government, your publishing enterprise is NOT considered a “non profit.”

Please read this excellent article about fair use copyright law.

And, read this article on how to start a non-profit.

I think you will find that simply asking permission to include others’ works in your book is far easier, and cheaper, in the long run.

