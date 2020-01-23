“I just republished my book with a better publisher but my old version is still for sale on Amazon. What can I do?”

Q –

My previous publisher stopped paying royalties so I fired them and republished my book with someone else. It just went on the market and, today, the old version is showing up above the new one when I search on Amazon. How can I get them to remove the old version from their site? I don’t want my previous publisher stealing even more money from me.

Ava

A –

If Amazon has copies of an old book for sale, they can legally sell those copies because they already purchased them. And, your previous publisher has already been paid for those copies. If those copies have been on Amazon’s shelf for a long time, their system makes the old version more visible to potential buyers in order to move that inventory. Unfortunately, the only option to get rid of those books is to buy the old copies from Amazon.

However, even if you do that, Amazon still won’t remove the old listing because they allow people to sell used copies of books on their site. But, if you have purchased Amazon’s existing inventory (for self-published books, it’s usually only a handful of copies), Amazon’s system should point people searching for your title to the most recent page, showcasing your newest edition.

For future reference, when you republish a book, I always recommend giving it a new title. That way, when new readers are searching for your book, they won’t get confused by seeing the old version.

RELATED

Amazon is Cutting Back on Buying/Stocking Books! AUTHORS, HERE’S HOW TO SAVE YOUR BUSINESS!!

New and Used Copies of Books on Amazon

AUTHOR ALERT! HIGHER BOOK PRICES ON AMAZON and NO PRIME SHIPPING! Has Amazon Given Your Book’s “Buy Button” to a Third-party Seller?

IS THIS EVEN LEGAL?! Amazon is Giving Their Main “Buy Buttons” to Book Depository, Which AMAZON Owns AND They Are Inflating Those Book Prices!

Complaints about specific publishers

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

Make Sure Your Marketing is Targeted at the Right Audience

How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.