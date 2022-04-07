“I can quote others without permission if I don’t intend to profit from my book sales, right?”

Q –

I am writing a non-fiction book about (topic removed). I am using lots of quotes from other books. Since I’m not doing this to make money, I don’t need permission to quote from other books, right? I am sure I won’t be making a profit with my book because I’m going to give away copies.

A –

Regardless if you want to profit from the book or not, permission must still be obtained for anything that goes beyond the scope of “fair use.”

Please see:

https://www.copyright.gov/fair-use/more-info.html

If permission is required, you need to contact the owner of the copyright, which will likely either be the writer or the publisher of the book.

