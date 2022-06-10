“How do I pitch my self-published book to traditional publishers?”

Q –
Hello Angela,
I hope all is well.
I’m considering writing to publishers to see if they are interested in my already self-published book.
Should I be asking them if they are interested in publishing or re-publishing the book? I know they will be asking for sales figures, etc., but I just wanted to use the correct verbiage.
Many thanks,
G.G.
A –
The correct term is re-publish but I recommend asking them if they’re interested in publishing an updated version of the book. And, let them know you’ll, of course, take the first one off the market.
A traditional publisher is much more apt to purchase the rights to a self-published book if it has sold several thousand copies in the past. And, if it’s an updated version of the book, all the better.
