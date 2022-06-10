“How do I pitch my self-published book to traditional publishers?”

Q –

Hello Angela,

I hope all is well.

I’m considering writing to publishers to see if they are interested in my already self-published book.

Should I be asking them if they are interested in publishing or re-publishing the book? I know they will be asking for sales figures, etc., but I just wanted to use the correct verbiage.

Many thanks,

G.G.

A –

The correct term is re-publish but I recommend asking them if they’re interested in publishing an updated version of the book. And, let them know you’ll, of course, take the first one off the market.

A traditional publisher is much more apt to purchase the rights to a self-published book if it has sold several thousand copies in the past. And, if it’s an updated version of the book, all the better.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

BOOK PROPOSALS THAT WORKED! Real Book Proposals That Landed $10K - $100K Publishing Contracts - by Angela Hoy



Peek over the shoulders of highly successful, published authors to see how they landed publishing contracts worth $10,000 to $100,000! An enticing yet professional book proposal is the key!



BONUS! Successful ghostwriter, Anton Marco, shares his secret for landing ghostwriting clients. Don’t miss Anton’s real ghostwriting contract at the end of this book! It provides an example of what he charges and the payment terms he requires from each client.



90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!









How Many Copies Of Your Book Would You Have To Sell In Order To Break Even?