“How can I make my book look more attractive to Christmas shoppers online?”

Authors often ask me for advice on how to enhance their online marketing during the holiday shopping season. I strongly recommend keeping up with your book promotion year-around! However, there are ways to implant the “this would make a great Christmas gift” idea in people’s minds when they see your book cover!

To see what we’re doing for BookLocker authors’ front covers, CLICK HERE.

Note: You do NOT need to be a BookLocker author in order to have us add a bow to your book cover. 😉

