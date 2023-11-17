“How can I make my book look more attractive to Christmas shoppers online?”

Authors often ask me for advice on how to enhance their online marketing during the holiday shopping season. I strongly recommend keeping up with your book promotion year-around! However, there are ways to implant the “this would make a great Christmas gift” idea in people’s minds when they see your book cover!
To see what we’re doing for BookLocker authors’ front covers, CLICK HERE.
Note: You do NOT need to be a BookLocker author in order to have us add a bow to your book cover. 😉
RELATED
- 90+ Days of Promoting Your Book Online: Your Book’s Daily Marketing Plan – THIRD EDITION
- 50 Dos and Don’ts of Book Selling – FREE FOR THE ASKING! “Ask Angela” for a copy RIGHT HERE!
- BookLocker’s Publishing Program and Prices
- BookLocker’s Contract and Order Form
- Unsolicited Testimonials from BookLocker Authors
- BookLocker’s Bookstore
HAVE A QUESTION ABOUT SELF-PUBLISHING A BOOK?
a self-publishing services company that has been in business since 1998. Ask her anything.
ASK ANGELA!
Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles
90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy
Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.
We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!
Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!
Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!