“How can I ensure my books stay in print after I die?”

Q –

Angela,

I’m giving thought to what happens to my writings after I enter heaven’s Stargate. I have a Living Trust but, inside that, I have minimal directives about my writings. The problem is: I want my books to last forever in print.

So, I’ll need a Literary Trustee who knows this publishing business after I pass on. Not only that, he or she will need to live forever. (Just kidding!) I’m sure this isn’t the first surfacing of such a noisome subject.

Trouble comes this way when I ask…who among my dull acquaintances, relatives, and friends are suitable? Frankly none of them knows publishing, and anyway, are swamped just making a living and supporting a family.

I’ve done lots of google search links on what a literary trustee does so I could write a book on the subject. But, there’s nothing on where to find a literary trustee who is in the business, other than having a literary agent who might do it.

Your comments and suggestions? Book-burning not an option!

R.

A –

I see your books are self-published. As you know, many publishing services firms charge an annual fee to keep a book in print. Also, your publisher could go out of business some day, or sell the assets to another. There are lots of unknowns so, yes, you need someone who is willing to work to keep your books in print, regardless what happens.

I, myself, would put a trusted relative in charge of your copyrights after you depart this world. I have done that. I have a living trust as well for my “big” assets, but my copyrights are all passing to my daughter in my will because I know she will keep the books in print after I leave (and, she’ll get the royalties for doing so).

I hope that she will some day put her daughter in charge of my copyrights, and so on. But, I’ll be long gone by then and, if a future heir wants to kill my books, there’s nothing I can do about that. And, other than setting up a fund to pay a firm to keep your book in print for decades, neither can you. If you don’t have any relatives to do it for you, and if you’re flush with cash, and willing to set aside a few thousand dollars, I recommend hiring an attorney to handle your literary assets after you depart this world.

We’re looking for more Articles and Marketing Secrets!! – If you have article or marketing ideas, check out our Guidelines HERE, and then submit your query, using our CONTACT FORM.

RELATED

Read More "Ask The Expert" Articles

90+ DAYS OF PROMOTING YOUR BOOK ONLINE: Your Book's Daily Marketing Plan by Angela Hoy and Richard Hoy



Promoting your book online should be considered at least a part-time job. Highly successful authors spend more time promoting a book than they do writing it - a lot more.



We know what you're thinking. You're an author, not a marketer. Not to worry! We have more than a decade of successful online book selling experience under our belts and we're going to teach you how to promote your book effectively online...and almost all of our techniques are FREE!



Online book promotion is not only simple but, if you have a step-by-step, day-to-day marketing plan (this book!), it can also be a very artistic endeavor, which makes it fun for creative folks like you!



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90...and beyond!





HOW TO REMEMBER, WRITE AND PUBLISH YOUR LIFE STORY

Angela Hoy's popular online class is now available in book format!

Remember Your Past

Write It and Publish It

in as little as 12 weeks!

Angela Hoy's book will get you started!

Using Angela's MEMORY TRIGGERS, recall memories that have been dormant for years

Record those memories in chronological order in your memory notebook

Using the memory notebook as your outline, write your autobiography!

Also works for biographies and memoirs!

Read more here:

http://booklocker.com/books/4764.html