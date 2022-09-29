“Have you heard of this publishing company that called me? Are they any good?”

Q –

I received a voicemail from a (name removed), group researcher in the (name removed) company’s marketing group, asking if I would be interested in their further marketing my book. Phone (removed). I looked them up online and found that they do exist but I did not return her call. I was wondering if you have any knowledge of or experience with this company.

Rule of thumb is, if a “marketing” company is resorting to telemarketing to promote themselves, run far far away.

I looked them up, too. They are also a so-called publisher. Their next pitch was probably going to be asking you to pay them to republish your book. They’d tell you they can make it better, prettier, etc. Those “republishing” companies are the bottom feeders of the industry.

Another warning sign is they are only two years old. And, of all their employees, they only have “15 years of combined experience.” And, I doubt even that is true. It’s far more likely that somebody thought publishing books sounded easy, and opened up a website to try to make a few bucks. Those companies usually don’t stay in business long. And, their authors are left with nothing but lighter pocketbooks when they go belly up.

And, finally, their website has lots of typos.

AVOID. AVOID. AVOID.

