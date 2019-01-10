“What is a fair rate to pay an illustrator for my book?”

Q –
I have an illustrator for my next children’s book. How do you determine how much to pay them? How does paying an illustrator work? What are the common options to make it fair for both author and illustrator?
Thank you,
Jackie
A –
The illustrator should have his or her rates already set up. He or she will probably only offer non-exclusive rights so that he/she can continue to sell the artwork elsewhere. You can offer more money for all rights, of course.
You can find professional book illustrators, and see samples, RIGHT HERE.
Each one of them will be happy to give you a free quote. 🙂
Angela
