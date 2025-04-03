DON’T FORGET! This Saturday, 4/5/25, is the Spring, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!!
Q –
Hi Angela,
Have you any negative information on a company called Austin Macauley Publishers?
Trevor S.
A –
Yes, definitely avoid Austin Macauley Publishers LLC!
Read the complaints and reviews on bbb.org.
And, look at the one-star reviews on PissedConsumer and Trustpilot.
If any other readers want me to research a specific company, please CONTACT ME.
And, don’t forget these articles! They are must reads!!
11 Ways to Know If a “Publisher” is an Overseas Scammer (You’ll probably only need to check #1 to prove it!)
A List of Publishers and Services That ALL Authors Should AVOID AT ALL COSTS!
