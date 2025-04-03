DON’T FORGET! This Saturday, 4/5/25, is the Spring, 2025 24-Hour Short Story Contest!!!

Q –



Have you any negative information on a company called Austin Macauley Publishers?



A –

Yes, definitely avoid Austin Macauley Publishers LLC!

Read the complaints and reviews on bbb.org.

And, look at the one-star reviews on PissedConsumer and Trustpilot.

