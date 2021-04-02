“Can I sue an author who gives their book the same title as mine?”

Q –

Angela,

Another author published a book in 2015 that has the exactly same title as my book, which was published in 2010. Both books are love stories about interracial couples but the synopses are different.

Can I sue that author?

Can another author use the exact same title as another book that’s already for sale?

A –

Book titles can’t be copyrighted. In fact, there are thousands of books on Amazon that have titles identical to other books on Amazon.

There are also numerous books (likely thousands) on Amazon about interracial couples.

Please see:

Think Someone Copied Your Book? You Might Be Wrong… – by Harvey Randall, Esq.

And:

Help! My Book Title Has Already Been Used!

Where you can get into trouble is if you include a trademarked term in your book’s title. You can search registered trademarks in the U.S. RIGHT HERE.

