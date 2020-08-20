“Can I still get sued by someone I wrote about in my book if I give away copies instead of selling them?”

Q –

Angela,

Will your firm simply print my manuscript without publishing it? I would want 20-30 copies for personal use and distribution but I do not want to make it available for sale to the general public. I use real examples from my career and real names (first names only) of people. (My previous publisher) will not accept the manuscript because I won’t change names and they view it as a legal risk to print or publish.

– C.

A –

Hi Christopher,

I am not an attorney and this is not legal advice. Please consult with your attorney on this matter.

That said –

Even if you’re the only one permitted to purchase copies, you’re still planning to distribute them. That is considered publication and you and your publisher could still be sued for libel by anyone appearing n the book who is not happy with what you wrote.

Even if you change all of the names, you can still get sued.

Please see:

