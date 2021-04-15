“Can I publish a book of baseball cards?”

Q –

Angela,

I’m helping a friend assemble a baseball book and he wants to include photos of Topps Baseball cards and note that they are “From the collection of…..” Is this legal under copyright laws?

Thank you

A –

Hi George,

Baseball cards receive the same copyright protection as other creative works.

Please see:

When Do Trading Cards Enter the Public Domain?

