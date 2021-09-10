Angela Shares a Brutally Honest Review of an Author’s Book Description on Amazon

THE FALL, 2021 24-HOUR SHORT STORY CONTEST WILL BE ON SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 18, 2021! Our fall contest is the most popular one each year. Only 500 participants permitted so DON’T DELAY IF YOU WANT TO PLAY !!

Q –

Angela,

I get less than $50 per year for royalties. I know my book is selling because people tell me how good it is. I think my publisher is ripping me off. How can I find out?

– BG

A –

I’m going to be completely honest with you so you should probably sit down before you read this. Remember…you asked.

I found your book on Amazon. It’s doubtful your publisher is ripping you off. It’s far more likely that your friends and family are lying to you about buying your book.

Here’s why:

1. Your cover design is really, really bad. It is extremely simplistic and unprofessional.

2. Your book description on Amazon is full of grammatical and punctuation errors. The description is so bad that I can’t even understand what your book is about.

3. I clicked on the “inside the book” option on Amazon and the very first paragraph (a short one) has 9 errors in it.

Anyone reading the description or excerpt will not want to buy the book. Authors should always hire a professional editor.

Your book was published by one of the author meat markets so it’s not surprising that they put your book on the market as-is. They don’t care about putting bad books up for sale and they don’t care if any copies sell or not because they’ve already fleeced the author for thousands up-front. And, they clearly don’t care about their own reputation…nor yours.

I recommend pulling your book from the market, having it professionally edited, renaming it, and having a new (professional) cover designed. If you are serious about becoming an author, you need to completely disassociate yourself from the first edition. Heck, I would even write under a pseudonym from now on because the old description and excerpt from your first book will be searchable online probably for eternity. Yes, that’s how bad it is.

Any author who contacts me should expect honesty. I’m not here to soothe egos. I’m here to help authors sell more books.

