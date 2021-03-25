“A literary agency wants to represent my 12-year-old self-published book. Legit or not?”

Q –

Hi Angela!

I’m sure you’re super busy with your move to Georgia right now, but just in case you get a minute, I have a quick question for you … I received an email from [name removed] on March 19th, offering to “help authors connect their books to major book publishers.” They included the title of my book, and said it fit with what they were looking for.

I self-published my book back in 2006, and republished it in 2009 (like, almost 12 years ago!).

Because I hear so many horror stories about companies like this agency scamming authors (and yes, they approached me first!), I’m extremely hesitant to reply to this woman. She gave a phone number and a website. She asked if I wanted to schedule a phone call to have a discussion about their services. She never mentioned a cost or a fee. I couldn’t find the company listed anywhere online.

So, I thought I would check with you to see if you’ve ever heard of this agency or this woman and if they are legit or not.

Thanks, Angela, and I look forward to hearing from you!

A –

Your suspicions are very much warranted.

Real literary agents don’t go looking for old books to sell to traditional publishers. Their slush piles are far too deep. This outfit was going to try to reel you in, and then promise you the moon and the stars (to make YOU a “star!”)…for only a few thousand dollars, or more.

Run away from that outfit. FAST.

