WritersWeekly.com Whispers and Warnings for 05/10/18

FaceBook sued for allegedly allowing scam ads.

Martin Lewis to sue Facebook over fake ads which scam people out of thousands

“Facebook has become this big agglomerated organisation where no-one seems to take care and responsibility.”

Artists claim Mars candy company stole their work

Candy-Coated Copyright Infringement

“I really don’t like feeling vengeful,” Traeger said. “I’m not doing this for the money. … I’m trying to stick up for future artists.”

More horror stories from Amazon employees

Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories

“The warehouse employees’ stories paint a picture of constant surveillance and a crippling fear of missing targets.”

Little book protesting Amazon becomes a big hit

A Spanish Writer, a Canadian Publisher, and a Chapbook Hit

But in the month before Christmas, Wells said, he got “six or seven hundred orders immediately.” He added, “Now we’ve been through 2,500.”

New York landlord tries to punish whistle-blower, and fails.

Judge dismisses Hakim’s lawsuit over “worst landlords” list

“The City and James plainly intended to shame the landlords on the list into improving the conditions of their buildings,” she wrote, specifying that the goal of this shame is to provide “a benefit to the public.”

Go on! Send it in! (No, your MONEY!)

Publishers Clearing House sued for allegedly deceiving elderly customers with false sweepstakes

“Instead of being ‘set for life,’ customers were tricked into ‘believing they have enhanced opportunities of winning millions of dollars in sweepstakes and lotteries.'”

