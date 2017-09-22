Whispers and Warnings for 09/21/2017

Amazon’s “delivery” fee ON TOP of their 30% royalty take

Amazon’s markup of digital delivery to indie authors is ~129,000%

“So for every $9.99 book I sell I, the author, pay 30% to Amazon for the right to sell on Amazon AND $2.58 for them to deliver the DIGITAL GOOD to your device…”

“The Art Of Fielding” author sued for copyright infringement

‘The Art Of Fielding” Author Accused Of Stealing Book Idea

“Charles Green’s Sept. 14 lawsuit alleges ‘The Art of Fielding’ author Chad D. Harbach used themes and details in his novel that are nearly identical to ‘Bucky’s 9th,’ an unpublished novel adapted from a screenplay Green initially completed in the 1990s.”

Country star Carrie Underwood sued

Carrie Underwood hit with song theft lawsuit by Canadian songwriters

“Two obscure Canadian songwriters claim their song with the same name was pitched in 2014 to Underwood’s producer Mark Bright for her to consider recording. The songwriters, Ron McNeill and Georgia Lyons, never heard back, but Underwood recorded ‘Something in the Water’ the next year, the lawsuit contends.”

The kind of publicity that royalty DOESN’T like

Duchess of Cambridge topless photos were invasion of privacy

“The photos were taken with long lenses as the duke and duchess stayed at a private chateau owned by Viscount Linley, a nephew of Queen Elizabeth. The court in Nanterre, in the western suburbs of Paris, awarded 100,000 euros in damages to the duchess and her husband.”

The comma that cost $10 million.

Take That, AP Style! Court of Law Rules The Oxford Comma Necessary

“Without that comma, as the judge maintained, this distinction was not clearcut. As a result, the court found in favor of the drivers, costing the dairy an estimated $10 million.”

The fishy facts behind NYT Bestseller list

A first-time author unwittingly exposed the house of cards beneath “bestseller” books

“It’s been an awkward few days for America’s most powerful books ranking. On Aug. 24, the New York Times issued a rare correction to one of its bestseller lists, after a strange and still unexplained series of events that fall somewhere between scam and gaffe.”

