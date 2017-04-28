Whispers and Warnings for 04/28/17

We predicted this would happen!

‘Screen fatigue’ sees UK ebook sales plunge 17% as readers return to print

“Consumer sales down to £204m last year and are at lowest level since 2011 – when Amazon Kindle sales first took off in UK…”

If THIS is not an attack on free speech, what is??

Oregon Man Fined $500 for ‘Unlawful’ Study That Found Yellow Stoplights Are Too Short

“According to the Board, Järlström had no right to criticize the length of yellow lights and talk about his ideas with ‘members of the public’ because he’s not an Oregon-licensed engineer. The man was also told to stop referring himself using the word “engineer”, despite having a degree in electrical engineering from Sweden.”

It’s important to have all the facts!

Chobani yogurt company sues conspiracy theorist and InfoWars host Alex Jones for alleged defamation

“At issue in the suit filed Monday is a video published on Jones’ InfoWars website and social media accounts earlier this month in which two InfoWars staffers discuss the publicity that Chobani founder Hamdi Ulukaya received for hiring refugees at his plant in Twin Falls, Idaho, and the separate case of three refugee youth who pleaded guilty in the assault of a 5-year-old girl in the same city.”

Sadly, there is demand for plagiarism tactics in the academic world.

A troubling new way to evade plagiarism detection software. (And how to tell if it’s been used.)

“For an assignment, the student had taken wording from a journal article and run it through a free online tool that automatically paraphrases text, so it evades plagiarism detection software.”

