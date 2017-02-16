Whispers and Warnings for 02/16/2017

Tate publishing might lose suit by default

Publisher fails to respond to federal suit

“An attorney who represents a Tennessee-based printing services firm suing Tate Publishing in federal court for nonpayment filed an entry of default in the case on Friday.”

Comment on Facebook results in $500,000 lawsuit.

Settlement Reached in Facebook Defamation Case

“She filed in part to ‘make a statement to the community that you can’t get on social media and run your mouth without consequences.'”

Can DIA limit protests?

Federal Judge Hears Free Speech Argument After DIA Rally

“A federal judge in Denver heard arguments on Wednesday about how Denver International Airport handles Free Speech and protests.”

Fined for “obscene” bumper sticker?

Tennessee Man Slapped With $50 Ticket for ‘Obscene’ Bumper Sticker of Stick Figures

“I think it’s against my First Amendment rights as an American citizen,” Owens told Heat Street. “[Demonstrators] can stand in the middle of the highway to protest with signs that have curse words and obscene pictures, but I can’t have a sticker on my truck.”

