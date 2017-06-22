Whispers and Warnings For 06/22/17

Free Student Labor? Bad Idea…and Insulting!

Media Startups Try a Lower-Cost Model: Unpaid Student Writers

“They are always pushing us to publish more,” Ms. Dearinger said. “Since writers don’t get paid for their articles, sometimes it’s hard to motivate them to write more articles.”

Is Amazon a threat to “our markets, our economy, and even our planet?”

It’s Time To Break Up Amazon

“Amazon just bought Whole Foods,” my friend texted me seconds after the announcement of the proposed acquisition. “It’s over. The world.”

Fake Text Books

Publishers Charge Follett with Selling Counterfeit Texts

“According to the complaint, Follett, through both its college stores and distribution businesses, has been selling counterfeit copies of their books… it is knowingly filling its inventory with a selection of counterfeit titles.”

Rock Band Wins Free-Speech Battle in Supreme Court

Inside Asian-American Group the Slants’ Supreme Court Free-Speech Win

“In a unanimous ruling, the eight justices determined that the law the PTO had cited was unconstitutional. ‘It offends a bedrock First Amendment principle: Speech may not be banned on the ground that it expresses ideas that offend…'”

