Whispers and Warnings for 06/01/17

You don’t have to name them – to get sued by them.

Author Is Sued Over Book on Campus Sex

“’We seem to be breeding a generation of students, mostly female students, deploying Title IX to remedy sexual ambivalences or awkward sexual experiences,’ she writes, adding that students sometimes use the rule ‘to adjudicate relationship disputes post-breakup — and campus administrators are allowing it.’”

BuzzFeed sued over unverified dossier.

Russian bank owners sue BuzzFeed over Trump dossier publication

“The Article clearly states that the allegations contained in the Dossier were unverified and that the Dossier itself contined errors, including the repeated misspelling of Alfa’s name, and could not be verified despite substantial efforts”

Wha-wha-WHAT???

Indy 500 outrage: Sports reporter out of a job after controversial tweet

“I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,”

“Woman’s Day” sued after publishing story … that they were afraid would get them sued.

Rebel Wilson court case: Pitch Perfect star suing Woman’s Day over ‘liar’ articles

Documents shown to the jury reveal the article’s author, Shari Nementzik, and the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Fiona Connolly, had expressed concerns about being sued over it.

Read More Whispers And Warnings Here.