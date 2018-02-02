Whispers and Warnings for 02/02/2018

LA Times may be hiring…but they might be a non-paying market!

‘Anything could happen’: Amid newsroom clashes, Los Angeles Times becomes its own story

“As the Times newsroom organizing committee characterized it in a letter to Tronc’s board on Tuesday, D’Vorkin ‘devalued Forbes’ journalism by sullying it with unpaid contributor content, pay-for-clicks schemes and troubling presentations of advertorial.'”

Did he buy extra Twitter fans?

Sun-Times halts Richard Roeper column to investigate allegation he bought Twitter followers

“During a one-week period in September, he experienced a sudden, unexplained drop of 20,000 followers, quickly followed by a sudden, unexplained gain of 25,000 followers, according to data from trendsmap.com.”

NY Suspends Measure to Control Contraband – To Include Where Books Come From

Inmates Face Arbitrary Restrictions on Books

“NYC Books Through Bars .. rallied support by issuing warnings about the DOCCS directive… The letter stated that, under the now-suspended directive, ‘groups like ours are no longer able to send free reading materials to those incarcerated in the affected facilities.’ ”

Proposed Sale of Barnes & Noble

B&N Dismisses Takeover Proposal

“In July, after acquiring a small stake in the retailer, Sandell Asset Management sent a letter to the B&N board urging the company to put itself up for sale. Among the options proposed by Sandell was for B&N to go private.”

Oh, NO! Amazon Health Care!

Amazon, JPMorgan, Berkshire creating new health care company

“The three businesses said their new venture will be independent and ‘free from profit-making incentives and constraints.’ It will have an initial focus on technology that provides “simplified, high-quality and transparent” care.