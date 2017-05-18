Dance International

677 Davie Street

Vancouver British Columbia, Canada V6B 2G6

Phone: (604)681-1525

Fax:

Website: http://www.danceinternational.org

Guidelines:

Editor: Kaija Pepper, Editor

Email address: info@danceinternational.org

About The Publication:

“We cover contemporary and classical dance internationally.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys all rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds promptly. Sample articles online, or try your local newsstand or library. Subscription $44 US; $24 (CAD) Canada; $54 other. Guidelines not available. “The best guidelines are to read previous issues.”

Current Needs:

We are always looking for expert dance writers from all corners of the globe.” Pays $85 for reviews; rates vary for features up to 2500 words. Submit query with bio and writing samples via email to editor@danceinternational.org.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Submit query with bio and writing samples via email to editor@danceinternational.org.

Welcomes New Writers: Yes