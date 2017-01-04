This Magazine
Website: http://this.org
Guidelines: https://this.org/contribute
Editor: Erica Lentil, Editor
About The Publication:
“This Magazine is Canada’s source for progressive politics, ideas, and culture. It provides award-winning investigative journalism, provocative commentary, and great writing from emerging journalists, artists, and writers. Most of our work in contributed by freelancers.” Welcomes new writers. Bi-monthly. Buys first rights. Pays $0.10/per word. Accepts reprints. Responds in 1-2 months. Sample copy on website in archived stories.
Current Needs:
CURRENT NEEDS: “Queries for feature length stories, short front-of-book writers on Canadian politics.” Pays $0.10/per word. “There are exceptions where we will pay more.” Submit query by email. No attachments.
Photos/Art:
Hints:
“Please read a few issues of our magazine before pitching to get a feel for our content!”
Welcomes New Writers: Yes