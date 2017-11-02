THE RIALTO

P.O. Box 309

Aylsham Norwich United Kingdom NR116LN

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.therialto.co.uk

Guidelines: https://www.therialto.co.uk/pages/about/the-magazine/submissions

Editor: Michael Mackmin

Email address:

About The Publication:

“The Rialto is a poetry magazine. We welcome excellent new poetry, but do not publish reviews and the small amount of prose in the magazine is commissioned by the editors. Unsolicited prose will be junked.” Welcomes new writers. Circ. 1500/issue “but each copy has multiple readers.” Tri-annual. Pays on publication. Publishes ms within 1 year of acceptance. Buys non-exclusive rights only. No reprints. Responds up to 6 months. Sample can be purchased from the website. Subscription: “Cost to US £36 (pounds sterling) UK cost £24 (pounds sterling) Rest of World as US. Single copies available, see our online shop.” Guidelines online at https://www.therialto.co.uk/pages/about/the-magazine/submissions.

Current Needs:

“Excellent poetry only.” Pays “flat fee of £20 per poem (pounds sterling). No specific length but most poems we publish are between fourteen and fifty lines long.” Submit per guidelines.

Pays “flat fee of £20 per poem (pounds sterling)

Photos/Art:

N/A

Hints:

“Successful poets have usually read deeply and widely in the field of contemporary poetry.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes