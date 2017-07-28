OATMEAL STUDIOS GREETING CARD CO.

P.O. Box 917 – Dept. J

North Adams MA 01247

Website: http://www.oatmealstudios.com/

Guidelines:

Editor: Dawn Abraham, Editor.

Email address: dawn-at-oatmealstudios.com

About The Publication:

. “We sell cutting edge, humorous greeting cards in many styles: humorous photo ideas, many cartoon styles, and more traditional word-play styles of humor. See our website.” 100% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Pays on acceptance. Publishes card 6 months to 2 years after acceptance. “We request exclusive purchase and use of any idea we buy. We respond within a few days to e-mails and we hold copy for between 3-10 weeks for review (depending on when it comes during our current review cycle). We tell writers what dates they can plan on final decisions.”

Current Needs:

We pay $75.00 if we decide to buy an idea. Word count of an average greeting card length. Submit by e-mail to dawn-at-oatmealstudios.com or by snail mail with a self-addressed stamped envelope that covers return postage.”

Photos/Art:

“If you have illustrations or photos with your ideas send a query first with a description and we will tell you how to best submit. See our website for more info. about art requirements.” Pay is negotiable.

Hints:

“Read cards on the racks in stores and try to write something you would buy (and maybe all your friends would buy, too).”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes