Loaded Landscapes

P.O. Box 404

York New Salem PA 17408

Phone:

Fax:

Website: https://loadedlandscapes.com

Guidelines: https://loadedlandscapes.com/write-for-us

Editor: Marc Andre

Email address: info@loadedlandscapes.com

About The Publication:

“Loaded Landscapes is a blog that covers topics related to landscape and nature photography. We publish tips and tutorials, as well as articles about specific destinations or points of interest.” Circ. 75K visitors/month. Updated several times/week. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms within a few weeks of acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds in 24-48 hours. All content is freely available online. Guidelines online at https://loadedlandscapes.com/write-for-us.

Current Needs:

“Most of our writers contribute one article per month. We pay a flat fee per article, agreed upon with the writer prior to writing the article.” Pay ranges from $20-$150 depending on the length and complexity of the content, as well as the experience and qualifications of the writer. “Please inquire before submitting articles for review. Contact Marc at info@loadedlandscapes.com to express your interest, and please include a link to some writing samples and, if applicable, to your photography portfolio.”

Photos/Art:

“Writers can use their own photos, or use Creative Commons (commercial use allowed) photos from sites like Flickr, Unsplash, and Pixabay.

Hints:

“Many writers contact us but fail to provide writing or photography samples. We need to see your work, especially the writing samples, in order to know if you would be a good fit.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes