Fine Books & Collections

101 Europa Drive, Suite 150

Chapel Hill NC 27517

Phone: (800)662-4834

Fax: (919)945-0700

Website: http://www.finebooksmagazine.com/

Guidelines: http://www.finebooksmagazine.com/writing

Editor: Rebecca Rego Barry,Editor.

Email address: letters-at-finebooksmagazine.com

About The Publication:

“Fine Books & Collections covers a broad range of topics and subjects of interest to book collectors, dealers, librarians, curators, and bibliophiles, from early manuscripts, to modern first editions and fine art, and everything in between.” 90% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 8K. Quarterly. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 2-3 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one month. Sample copy online here. Subscription $19.98, $29.98 Canada; $39.98 other. Pays $0.20/word for 500-2000 words.

Current Needs:

“Queries for our ‘front-of-book’ section: short newsy pieces on books, art, and collecting. We work 4-6 months in advance.”

Pays $0.20/word for 500-2000 words. Submit short but detailed query by email.

Photos/Art:

“We work on photography & art in-house.”

Hints:

A common mistake is when “writers will say they want to write about a topic “X” without a hook or a narrative for the proposed article, which is a mistake.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes