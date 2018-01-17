Dance International
677 Davie Street
Vancouver British Columbia, Canada V6B 2G6
Phone: (604)681-1525
Fax:
Website: http://www.danceinternational.org
Guidelines:
Editor: Kaija Pepper, Editor
Email address: info@danceinternational.org
About The Publication:
“We cover contemporary and classical dance internationally.” Welcomes new writers. Quarterly. Pays after publication. Period between acceptance and publication varies. Buys non-exclusive rights. Occasionally accepts reprints. Responds promptly. Sample articles online, or try your local newsstand or library. Back issues available for purchase.Subscription $44 US; $24 (CAD) Canada; $54 other. Guidelines not available. “The best guidelines are to read previous issues.”
Current Needs:
“We are always looking for expert dance writers from all corners of the globe.” Pays $85 for reviews; rates vary for features up to 2500 words. Submit query with bio and writing samples via email to editor@danceinternational.org.
Photos/Art:
N/A
Hints:
Submit query with bio and writing samples via email to editor@danceinternational.org.
Welcomes New Writers: Yes