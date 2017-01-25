California Real Estate

525 South Virgil Ave.

Los Angeles CA 90020

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.car.org/newsstand/crem

Guidelines: http://www.car.org/newsstand/crem/writersguide/

Editor: Heather Skyler, Senior Editor

Email address: heathers@car.org

About The Publication:

“A real estate industry trade magazine delivered to 160,000 REALTORS in the state of California, which covers issues related to the housing industry, the economy and real estate.” 50% freelance. Welcomes new writers. Circ. 160K. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms three months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds within one month. Sample copy available online. Subscription $36. Pays $800 for 1000-1200 words.

Current Needs:

“Writers who know the real estate industry.” Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

“We do not cover individual homes, developments or specific neighborhoods. Ideas should be broad and about the real estate industry as a whole.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes