Brew Your Own

5515 Main Street

Manchester Center VT 05255

Phone: (802)362-3981

Fax: (802)362-2377

Website: http://byo.com

Guidelines: http://byo.com/about-us/writer-s-guidelines

Editor: Chris Colby, Editor

Email address: edit@byo.com

About The Publication:

“Brew Your Own is the how-to homebrew beer magazine.” Welcomes new writers. 85% freelance. Circ. 96,800. Publishes 8 issues/year. Pays on publication. Publishes ms 3-6 months after acceptance. Buys all rights. No reprints. Responds 2-8 weeks. Sample articles online. Subscription $29.99. Guidelines online at http://byo.com/about-us/writer-s-guidelines. Pays $25-$200 for 1000-2500 words. Submit query by email.

Current Needs:

Queries. See guidelines. Also has regular columns. Pays $25-$200 for 1000-2500 words. Submit query by email.

Photos/Art:

“Art accepted, must include permission from artist/photographer.” Payment varies. See guidelines for more information.

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes