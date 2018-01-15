Aviation International News

214 Franklin Ave.

Midland Park NJ 07432

Phone: (201)444-5075

Fax: (201)444-4647

Website: http://www.bjtonline.com/

Welcomes new writers. 75% freelance. Circ. 35K. Every other month (plus annual Buyers’ Guide and Chinese edition). Pays on acceptance. Publishes ms 1-6 months after acceptance. Buys first rights. Rarely accepts reprints. Usually responds 1-2 days. Sample copy available; request by email. Subscription $42.95, $55.95 outside the U.S. Guidelines by email. We pay a minimum of $0.50/word, more for cover stories, and sometimes negotiate flat rates with regular contributors.

“Most interested in reader-service copy about buying/using private aviation services; vacation travel stories (see our “Getaways” feature); and interviews with celebrities and prominent CEOs who fly privately. We pay a minimum of $0.50/word, more for cover stories, and sometimes negotiate flat rates with regular contributors. We use some brief (100-650 words) front-of-the-book items. One-page stories run about 650 words. Major features average 1500-2500 words. We’ll look at a complete ms. but writers would be best advised to start with an emailed query.”

“Most photos are supplied by professional photographers.”

Welcomes New Writers: Yes