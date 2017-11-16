Apex Magazine, Apex Publications

P.O. Box 24323

Lexington KY 40524

Phone:

Fax:

Website: http://www.apex-magazine.com/

Guidelines: http://www.apex-magazine.com/submission-guidelines

Editor: Lynne M. Thomas, Editor-in-Chief; Jason Sizemore, Publisher; Michael Damian Thomas, Managing Editor.

Email address: apex.submission-at-gmail.com

About The Publication:

100% freelance. “We want science fiction, fantasy, horror, and mash-ups of all three—the dark, weird stuff down at the bottom of your little literary heart. This magazine is not a publication credit, it is a place to put your secret places and dreams on display. Short fiction.” Unsolicited poetry not accepted. Welcomes new writers. Circulation: 15K views per month. Monthly. Pays 30 days after publication. Publishes ms 3-9 months after acceptance. Buys first rights and non-exclusive anthology rights. Responds 30-60 days. Guidelines online at

http://www.apex-magazine.com/submission-guidelines.

Current Needs:

See guidelines. Fiction: Pays $0.05/word. Stories no longer than 5000 words. Submit manuscript to apex.submission@gmail.com ONLY.

Pays $0.05/word.

Photos/Art:

Hints:

Welcomes New Writers: Yes