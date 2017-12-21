Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/21/17

December 21, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Health & Science Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour
blind ad

Freelance Food & Grocery Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive

Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer – Pays up to $100/article
TheBigCoin

Freelance Technical Writer – Training and Video Specialist
Agiloft

Freelance Copywriter/Blogger/Content Manager
IdeaRocket

Freelance Ad Copywriter
JustAnswer LLC.

Freelance Weekend Editor
Entertainment Daily

Freelance Freelance Blogger/Ghost Byline Writer – Pays $200-$320/blog post
SecurityScorecard

Freelance Copyeditors and Proofreaders
Simon & Schuster

Freelance Mathematics Writers and Editors
The Research Masters

Freelance German Copywriter
Spotzer

Freelance Native English Proofreader
Spotzer

Freelance Translator
Spotzer

Freelance Spanish Copywriter
Spotzer

Freelance Dutch Copywriter
Spotzer

Freelance Social Media Content Coordinator – some travel required
Gusto

Freelance Writers
Grunge.com

Freelance VR Editor – Pays $0.04/65 character line
Professional Dictation Associates

Freelance Blogger
UrbanFootprint

Freelance Christian News, Education & Book Reviews
Enlightened Little Souls, Inc.

Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $28k – $40k/year
Write My Wrongs

Freelance Lifestyle and Product Photography Team – Pays $40/hour, some on-site work needed in New York City
Commodity

Freelance Writer
The American Program Bureau

Freelance Writer
Verge Campus

Freelance Proposal Writer – Medicaid – some travel required
Aetna

Freelance Content Writer for Ecommerce Sign Company – must live near North County San Diego
ADASD

Freelance Transcriptionist (Non-Medical)
Athreon

Freelance Transcriptionist
Athreon

Freelance English to Swedish Translator
Doist

