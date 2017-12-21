Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 12/21/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Health & Science Writer – Pays $25-$50/hour
blind ad
Freelance Food & Grocery Reporter – includes benefits
Industry Dive
Freelance Cryptocurrency Writer – Pays up to $100/article
TheBigCoin
Freelance Technical Writer – Training and Video Specialist
Agiloft
Freelance Copywriter/Blogger/Content Manager
IdeaRocket
Freelance Ad Copywriter
JustAnswer LLC.
Freelance Weekend Editor
Entertainment Daily
Freelance Freelance Blogger/Ghost Byline Writer – Pays $200-$320/blog post
SecurityScorecard
Freelance Copyeditors and Proofreaders
Simon & Schuster
Freelance Mathematics Writers and Editors
The Research Masters
Freelance German Copywriter
Spotzer
Freelance Native English Proofreader
Spotzer
Freelance Translator
Spotzer
Freelance Spanish Copywriter
Spotzer
Freelance Dutch Copywriter
Spotzer
Freelance Social Media Content Coordinator – some travel required
Gusto
Freelance Writers
Grunge.com
Freelance VR Editor – Pays $0.04/65 character line
Professional Dictation Associates
Freelance Blogger
UrbanFootprint
Freelance Christian News, Education & Book Reviews
Enlightened Little Souls, Inc.
Freelance Ghostwriter – Pays $28k – $40k/year
Write My Wrongs
Freelance Lifestyle and Product Photography Team – Pays $40/hour, some on-site work needed in New York City
Commodity
Freelance Writer
The American Program Bureau
Freelance Writer
Verge Campus
Freelance Proposal Writer – Medicaid – some travel required
Aetna
Freelance Content Writer for Ecommerce Sign Company – must live near North County San Diego
ADASD
Freelance Transcriptionist (Non-Medical)
Athreon
Freelance Transcriptionist
Athreon
Freelance English to Swedish Translator
Doist
