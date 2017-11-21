Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/21/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Writer
Luminary Labs
Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $1200 per project description
FUSE Corps
Freelance Network Editor – Pays $17.50/hr, includes health benefits and 401K match
HubPages
Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
blind ad
Freelance Publishing QA Specialist – Pays $15-$20/hour
Language Scientific
Freelance Reporters
NewsFundr
Freelance Technical Writer – offers benefits
Agilof
Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60 per recorded hour transcribed
blind ad
Freelance Marketing/Advertising Copy Writer – Pays $14-$16/hour, must be near NYC
blind ad
Freelance Copyeditor
Animalz
Freelance Research Writers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder
Freelance Drone Technology Community Manager & Blogger
911 Security
Freelance Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Blogger
Empower, LLC
Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
Wyatt Invesment Research
Freelance Investment Editor
Wyatt Invesment Research
Freelance Science Curriculum Writer
Learning in Motion, Inc.
Freelance Technical Content Writers
Slashdigit.com
Freelance Content Writer
FanBuzz
Freelance Industrial Content Writer
The BOSS Group
Freelance Associate Editor
Wainscot Media
Freelance Editor
Townsquare Media
Freelance Writer/Copywriter
CreditBPO
Freelance Healthcare Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.
Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.
Freelance Finance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.
Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
MBH National Inc.
Freelance Writer
MD Magazine
Freelance Editorial Content Producer
SPi Global
Freelance Resume Writer
RiseSmart
Freelance Writer
Project Female Next, Inc.
