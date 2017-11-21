Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/21/17

November 21, 2017

Freelance Writer
Luminary Labs

Freelance Contract Writer – Pays $1200 per project description
FUSE Corps

Freelance Network Editor – Pays $17.50/hr, includes health benefits and 401K match
HubPages

Freelance Medical Transcriptionist
blind ad

Freelance Publishing QA Specialist – Pays $15-$20/hour
Language Scientific

Freelance Reporters
NewsFundr

Freelance Technical Writer – offers benefits
Agilof

Freelance Transcriptionist – Pays $60 per recorded hour transcribed
blind ad

Freelance Marketing/Advertising Copy Writer – Pays $14-$16/hour, must be near NYC
blind ad

Freelance Copyeditor
Animalz

Freelance Research Writers – Pays $15-$25/hour
Wonder

Freelance Drone Technology Community Manager & Blogger
911 Security

Freelance Behavioral Health and Addiction Treatment Blogger
Empower, LLC

Freelance Direct Response Copywriter
Wyatt Invesment Research

Freelance Investment Editor
Wyatt Invesment Research

Freelance Science Curriculum Writer
Learning in Motion, Inc.

Freelance Technical Content Writers
Slashdigit.com

Freelance Content Writer
FanBuzz

Freelance Industrial Content Writer
The BOSS Group

Freelance Associate Editor
Wainscot Media

Freelance Editor
Townsquare Media

Freelance Writer/Copywriter
CreditBPO

Freelance Healthcare Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.

Freelance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.

Freelance Finance Developmental Editor
Advantage Media Group, Inc.

Freelance Resume Writer – Pays $30-$50/hour
MBH National Inc.

Freelance Writer
MD Magazine

Freelance Editorial Content Producer
SPi Global

Freelance Resume Writer
RiseSmart

Freelance Writer
Project Female Next, Inc.

