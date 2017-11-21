Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 11/21/17

Question for 11/21/2017:

According to last week’s issue of WritersWeekly, authors who have published books with America Star Books / ASB Promotions / PublishAmerica and are not being paid their royalties should report this to WHICH DIVISION of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office??

Send your answer through the contact form here.

You must be a WritersWeekly.com subscriber to participate in the weekly contests. Subscribe (it’s free!).

NOTE: ONLY ONE WINNER PER HOUSEHOLD PER CALENDAR QUARTER, PLEASE.

THIS WEEK’S PRIZE:

A free book of your choice from Booklocker.com!

America Star Books / ASB Promotions / PublishAmerica