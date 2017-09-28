Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/28/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Cosmetology Writer
blind ad
Freelance Editor – for SAT, ACT books
Skala Books Inc.
Freelance Executive Director + Assistant Editor – Pays $10K for “first trimester”
Off Assignment
Freelance Writers – literary study guides
SuperSummary
Freelance Copywriter – for landing pages
blind ad
Freelance Writers – for captioning sport clips. Pays $10-$20/hour.
3PlayMedia
Freelance Publisher – Pays $75K-$75K/year
Everyday Feminism
Freelance Social Media Producer/Strategist
Jean Chatzky, personal finance expert and author
Freelance Contributing Reporter
ABP Media / abeautifulperspective.com
Freelance Investigative Journalist
TATM
Freelance VR Editor Needed
ProScript Documentation Services
Freelance Long Term Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour.
Dentist Entrepreneur Organization
Freelance Legal Writer
LexisNexis
Freelance Journalist
Kurani
Freelance Editors
Edanz Group
Freelance Interviewer / Resume Writer
Snap Editing
Freelance Movie News Writer
Cinema Blend
Freelance Item Writers – mathematics and English language arts
CenterPoint Education Solutions
Freelance Medical Editor
ANP Transcriptions
Freelance Legal Editor
ANP Transcriptions
Freelance Copywriter and Editor
uTax Software, LLC.
Freelance Editors
Perfectly Frank Inc.
Freelance Technical Writer
Pairaphrase LLC
Freelance Writer
Jmore
Freelance Travel Writer
Travelzoo
Freelance Copy Writer/Storyteller
Healthful Habits
