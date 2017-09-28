Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/28/17

September 28, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Cosmetology Writer
blind ad

Freelance Editor – for SAT, ACT books
Skala Books Inc.

Freelance Executive Director + Assistant Editor – Pays $10K for “first trimester”
Off Assignment

Freelance Writers – literary study guides
SuperSummary

Freelance Copywriter – for landing pages
blind ad

Freelance Writers – for captioning sport clips. Pays $10-$20/hour.
3PlayMedia

Freelance Publisher – Pays $75K-$75K/year
Everyday Feminism

Freelance Social Media Producer/Strategist
Jean Chatzky, personal finance expert and author

Freelance Contributing Reporter
ABP Media / abeautifulperspective.com

Freelance Investigative Journalist
TATM

Freelance VR Editor Needed
ProScript Documentation Services

Freelance Long Term Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour.
Dentist Entrepreneur Organization

Freelance Legal Writer
LexisNexis

Freelance Journalist
Kurani

Freelance Editors
Edanz Group

Freelance Interviewer / Resume Writer
Snap Editing

Freelance Movie News Writer
Cinema Blend

Freelance Item Writers – mathematics and English language arts
CenterPoint Education Solutions

Freelance Medical Editor
ANP Transcriptions

Freelance Legal Editor
ANP Transcriptions

Freelance Copywriter and Editor
uTax Software, LLC.

Freelance Editors
Perfectly Frank Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer
Pairaphrase LLC

Freelance Writer
Jmore

Freelance Travel Writer
Travelzoo

Freelance Copy Writer/Storyteller
Healthful Habits

