Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 09/28/17

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Cosmetology Writer

blind ad

Freelance Editor – for SAT, ACT books

Skala Books Inc.

Freelance Executive Director + Assistant Editor – Pays $10K for “first trimester”

Off Assignment

Freelance Writers – literary study guides

SuperSummary

Freelance Copywriter – for landing pages

blind ad

Freelance Writers – for captioning sport clips. Pays $10-$20/hour.

3PlayMedia

Freelance Publisher – Pays $75K-$75K/year

Everyday Feminism

Freelance Social Media Producer/Strategist

Jean Chatzky, personal finance expert and author

Freelance Contributing Reporter

ABP Media / abeautifulperspective.com

Freelance Investigative Journalist

TATM

Freelance VR Editor Needed

ProScript Documentation Services

Freelance Long Term Content Writer – Pays $20-$30/hour.

Dentist Entrepreneur Organization

Freelance Legal Writer

LexisNexis

Freelance Journalist

Kurani

Freelance Editors

Edanz Group

Freelance Interviewer / Resume Writer

Snap Editing

Freelance Movie News Writer

Cinema Blend

Freelance Item Writers – mathematics and English language arts

CenterPoint Education Solutions

Freelance Medical Editor

ANP Transcriptions

Freelance Legal Editor

ANP Transcriptions

Freelance Copywriter and Editor

uTax Software, LLC.

Freelance Editors

Perfectly Frank Inc.

Freelance Technical Writer

Pairaphrase LLC

Freelance Writer

Jmore

Freelance Travel Writer

Travelzoo

Freelance Copy Writer/Storyteller

Healthful Habits

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter - How To Make Money Writing Without a Byline

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html