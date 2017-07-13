Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/13/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.

Freelance Editors

Enago

Freelance Writer

Iron Paper

Freelance Writer

TeamWorks Media

Freelance Beauty Blogger – Pays $0.05/word

Sugar Shower Company

Freelance Writers

Corrosionpedia

Freelance News Writers

Heavy

Freelance Writer – Pays $100

blind ad

Freelance Health and Wellness Writer

Tuck

Freelance Social Media Writers – Pays $15/hour to manage an executive’s profile

blind ad

Freelance Editor – Pays $12-$15/hour, must work 4 hours daily

BestMark

Freelance Technical Writer

Engage Black

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour

Quetzal POS

Freelance Editor – Pays $15-$20/hour plus benefits

HealDove.com

Freelance Writers

TheGamer.com

Freelance Copywriter

Romy LMS

Freelance Essay Grading Instructor – Pays up to $200/week

MathEnglish.com

Freelance Writer

Performance First Marketing

Freelance E-Commerce Content Writer

LF

Freelance Fundamental Analysis Writers

Investopedia

Freelance Copywriter

Lineage Interactive

Freelance Copywriter – to write about unique holidays

National Today

Freelance Social Work Writer – must have LMSW or LCSW in Social Working

Social Work License Map

Freelance Resume Writers

ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz

Freelance Photo Journalist & Writer – Pays $100-$150/article for 10 articles/month

Old Liquors Inc.

Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $50k-$70k/year with benefits

JCC Bowers

Freelance Transcriber – up to 24 hours/week

Lionbridge

Freelance Technology Writer

Contentools

Freelance Science/Tech News Writer

Futurism

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $75/hour

Empowered For Excellence

