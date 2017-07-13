Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/13/2017

NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Freelance Editors
Enago
Freelance Writer
Iron Paper
Freelance Writer
TeamWorks Media
Freelance Beauty Blogger – Pays $0.05/word
Sugar Shower Company
Freelance Writers
Corrosionpedia
Freelance News Writers
Heavy
Freelance Writer – Pays $100
blind ad
Freelance Health and Wellness Writer
Tuck
Freelance Social Media Writers – Pays $15/hour to manage an executive’s profile
blind ad
Freelance Editor – Pays $12-$15/hour, must work 4 hours daily
BestMark
Freelance Technical Writer
Engage Black
Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
Quetzal POS
Freelance Editor – Pays $15-$20/hour plus benefits
HealDove.com
Freelance Writers
TheGamer.com
Freelance Copywriter
Romy LMS
Freelance Essay Grading Instructor – Pays up to $200/week
MathEnglish.com
Freelance Writer
Performance First Marketing
Freelance E-Commerce Content Writer
LF
Freelance Fundamental Analysis Writers
Investopedia
Freelance Copywriter
Lineage Interactive
Freelance Copywriter – to write about unique holidays
National Today
Freelance Social Work Writer – must have LMSW or LCSW in Social Working
Social Work License Map
Freelance Resume Writers
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz
Freelance Photo Journalist & Writer – Pays $100-$150/article for 10 articles/month
Old Liquors Inc.
Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $50k-$70k/year with benefits
JCC Bowers
Freelance Transcriber – up to 24 hours/week
Lionbridge
Freelance Technology Writer
Contentools
Freelance Science/Tech News Writer
Futurism
Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $75/hour
Empowered For Excellence
NEED WRITERS, BLOGGERS, EDITORS, AUTHORS, OR OTHER CREATIVE FOLKS?? We’ll post your ad on WritersWeekly FOR FREE. Please complete THIS FORM.
Copies of real query letters that resulted in writing assignments worth $2K and much more!