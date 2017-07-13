Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs – 07/13/2017

July 13, 2017 No Comments

Freelance Editors
Enago

Freelance Writer
Iron Paper

Freelance Writer
TeamWorks Media

Freelance Beauty Blogger – Pays $0.05/word
Sugar Shower Company

Freelance Writers
Corrosionpedia

Freelance News Writers
Heavy

Freelance Writer – Pays $100
blind ad

Freelance Health and Wellness Writer
Tuck

Freelance Social Media Writers – Pays $15/hour to manage an executive’s profile
blind ad

Freelance Editor – Pays $12-$15/hour, must work 4 hours daily
BestMark

Freelance Technical Writer
Engage Black

Freelance Copywriter – Pays $15/hour
Quetzal POS

Freelance Editor – Pays $15-$20/hour plus benefits
HealDove.com

Freelance Writers
TheGamer.com

Freelance Copywriter
Romy LMS

Freelance Essay Grading Instructor – Pays up to $200/week
MathEnglish.com

Freelance Writer
Performance First Marketing

Freelance E-Commerce Content Writer
LF

Freelance Fundamental Analysis Writers
Investopedia

Freelance Copywriter
Lineage Interactive

Freelance Copywriter – to write about unique holidays
National Today

Freelance Social Work Writer – must have LMSW or LCSW in Social Working
Social Work License Map

Freelance Resume Writers
ClearPointHCO/YourResumeWiz

Freelance Photo Journalist & Writer – Pays $100-$150/article for 10 articles/month
Old Liquors Inc.

Freelance Tech Writer – Pays $50k-$70k/year with benefits
JCC Bowers

Freelance Transcriber – up to 24 hours/week
Lionbridge

Freelance Technology Writer
Contentools

Freelance Science/Tech News Writer
Futurism

Freelance Grant Writer – Pays $75/hour
Empowered For Excellence

