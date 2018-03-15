Freelance Writing Jobs

Freelance Writing and Photography Jobs for 03/15/18

March 15, 2018 No Comments

Freelance Social Media Editor
Newsweek

Freelance Election Integrity Reporter
WhoWhatWhy

Freelance Writers - paid internship
Albuquerque Business First

Freelance Contributing Writer
Gunpowder Magazine

Freelance Digital Content Writer/Creator - Pays up to $25K/year
Big Think

Freelance Copywriter
blind ad

Freelance Tech-Savvy Content Marketing/SEO Editor - Pays $50K/year with benefits
Propecta

Freelance Assistant Beauty & Health Writer
blind ad

Freelance Consulting Editor
blind ad

Freelance Writer
Peachtree Corners Life

Freelance Digital Writers - Pays $2500/month
Digital Video Syndicate

Freelance Elementary Science Content Editor
Connections Education

Freelance Identity Writer
Romper 

Freelance Writers For Art, Drawing, 3D & CG Content - Pays $0.05/word
Pinkat Media

Freelance Content Writers 
J&S Digital Media

Freelance Hair Expert Writer
The Right Hairstyles Magazine

Freelance Pet Writers
Red Cat Media

Freelance Writers
Altitude Marketing

Freelance Feature Article Writer
D&B Supply

Freelance News Editor
Blavity

Freelance Editor/Copywriter/Proofreader
Input Output HK Limited 

Freelance Marketing Content Creator - Pays at least $70K/year, and a signing bonus
Action Verb LLC.

Freelance Resume Writer - Pays $40-$80/resume
Bonnie Career Services, Inc.

Freelance Feature Writers
The Ark

Freelance Content Writer
Aurora Solar

Freelance Digital Copywriter
WTC Chartered Professional Accountant

Freelance Love, Dating, and Relationships Writer - Pays $15-$20/hour
EmLovz

Freelance Business Analyst/Writer 
Blue Sky Innovative Solutions

Freelance Technical Content Writer - Pays $30/hour
Latitude Inc.

Freelance Brand Content Editor - Pays $40K-$45K/year
KUIU Ultralight Hunting

