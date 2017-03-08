“I’m afraid that self-publishing company is going to steal my manuscript!”

Q –

Angela,

I don’t have any publishing

experience, and frankly speaking, I need your advice.

One thing that has been worrying me is that, if I share my manuscript with a publishing / self-publishing company, I want to ensure I am keeping the rights of my text. As I said, this manuscript is extremely important to me and it’s basically the culmination of my own

life-long research.

How do I know they won’t take my rights, or steal my manuscript from me altogether?

Should I worry about anything? (I am very inexperienced in this!)

Thank you.

A –

Most of the firms that are charging authors to publish their books are author meat markets, meaning they’ll publish pretty much anything and everything. (Our firm, BookLocker, is selective about what it publishes.)

Author meat markets are primarily in the business of sucking as many authors through their virtual doors as they can, and then draining as much money out of those authors’ pocketbooks through aggressive upselling on (what I consider primarily worthless) products and services (that aren’t likely to lead to many, if any, additional book sales for the author).

After researching and publishing WritersWeekly’s Whispers and Warnings for over a decade, and after publishing more than 8,000 books in 18 years, we’ve never heard stories of any of the well-known print on demand/publishing services firms making it a practice of stealing manuscripts to sell later, without the author’s knowledge. Those make far too much money selling services to authors than they would investing their own money in publishing they’ve stolen book from an unknown author.

