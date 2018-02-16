Site Giving Away Free (Copyrighted!) Ebooks Closes; Reopens in Different Language

Q –

Hi, Angela,

Just tried to sign onto jeansbet.com and found the “domain name has expired.” I’d infer that they had no reason to exist without bootleg books to give away. Of course, I wonder if they’ll simply reconstitute themselves later . . . .

Thanks for looking out for us authors.

K.G.

A –

It looks like you were right!

For two days this week, it appeared Jeansbet.com was out of business. On the first day, just a blank screen was coming up. The next day, it said the domain name had expired.

But, not surprisingly, it’s back online today under a different name, and in a different language. However, the URL is the same. Their new name and logo looked a bit suspicious so I Googled it. It appears they took another firm’s name and logo and put it on their new website. I contacted that company, which is located in the U.S., to alert them. This was their response:

Dear Ms. Hoy

Thank you very much for your email and raising this to our attention. We were not aware of this issue, or the organization behind it. This is not an approved use of our trademark or our services. I have escalated this to our executive and legal teams to address.

The person who registered the original domain is located in Turkey, which makes it virtually impossible to sue the firm.

If you think your books might still be on their site, you can use this online website translator to assist you in finding them. If you do find that they’re giving away free copies of your book, read THIS ARTICLE for advice on having them removed. We’re getting a lot of error messages clicking on the site so it looks like they’re still rebuilding it.

After we ran that article, word spread through social media and they were inundated with complaints. Some authors even contacted Jeansbet’s ISP in an attempt to get them shut down. If they’re still giving away free copies of copyrighted ebooks, hopefully we authors can work together to get the site permanently removed from the Internet.

If you do send them a DMCA takedown letter, we strongly advise you to NOT provide them with any personal information in your demand letter. Just give them your name, the titles of your books, and the links where your books appear on their website. You can see a sample DMCA Take Down Letter RIGHT HERE.

