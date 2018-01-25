“Someone wants to buy reprint rights to my article…but the first buyer hasn’t yet published it!”

Q –

I sold an article to (name of magazine removed). They paid me and they were supposed to publish it several months ago. As of today, they still haven’t published it.

Another magazine is interested in buying reprint rights and they want to publish it right away. I really need the money and I don’t want to lose this sale. What can I do?

This has always been a problem in the industry. Since you already sold first rights, you can’t allow another publication to publish the piece until the original editor has published it.

To prevent editors from holding an article hostage for months, or even years, I recommend writers include a deadline-for-publication clause in all of their contracts. Editors should not hesitate to agree, especially if they’ve already told you they intend to publish the article within a specific time-frame.

“In exchange for payment of $___ for first rights, publisher/editor agrees to publish the article within 90 days. If this does not occur, the ‘first rights’ clause of this contract will revert to ‘reprint rights,’ with no change to the writer’s fee.”

