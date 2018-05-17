“I revised my book but people can still buy the previous version on Amazon! Why?!”

Q.

Hello Angela,

My book is print on demand and I recently revised the interior and the cover. It’s now for sale once again. Since I only made a few minor changes, I opted not to change the ISBN, nor to label is at “second edition.”

I just hired a publicist to try to promote my book. Here is my big problem. Somebody ordered the book and they got the first edition with the old cover. Why? And, how can I stop Amazon from selling copies of the previous version?

S.T.

A.

If Amazon (or any retailer) already has a copy of your book on their shelves, they can legally sell it because they already purchased it.

For authors in these circumstances, I recommend finding out how many copies Amazon still has, and ordering them yourself to get those off the market. It’s usually just a handful of copies.

If you’re having a hard time finding the original listing on Amazon, search for just the ISBN. That usually works.

