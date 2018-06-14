“A marketing firm wants me to pay them to promote my book BEFORE it’s finished? I thought you said that’s a bad idea?!”

Q –

Angela,

I was reading (a popular) writing magazine, and saw an ad from a vanity publisher trying to sell marketing

services to authors through another company. I think they’re related. It said it’s important for authors to

market their books before they’re finished writing. Then, it tries to sell those marketing services to

unpublished authors.

I thought you said we’re NOT supposed to market our books before they’re published?

– G.Y.

A –

Our BookLocker.com competitors HATE it when I share this advice with authors. Why? Because it really cuts into their bottom line. But, authors need to know the truth about these types of marketing ploys.

Pre-marketing of books only works for celebrity authors, and others well-known in their particular

industries. If nobody knows your name yet, they’re not going to remember your book next month, or six

months, or even a year from now when your book is finally released.

Think about it. Fans of celebrity authors get extremely excited about a new book being released by their

favorite author, and are going to remember that a new title is coming out, and when. They’re probably even

going to mark the release date on their calendars.

I was reading the news recently, and saw that a new Diary of a Wimpy Kid book is being released on October

30th. Over 200 million copies of those books have sold. I told Mason (age 11) about it. He has read the

previous 12 books in the series and he got SUPER EXCITED! He asked me to write the date on my calendar and

I did.

If I saw a new kid’s book by an unknown author that looked interesting, and if I told Mason about it, he

might seem interested but he wouldn’t have been ecstatic about it, and he and I both probably wouldn’t

remember the book’s future release date (nor the book at all!) come October.

Last week, I read an interview with an author I’d never heard of about a book that was just released on May

29th. Max (age 16) is a huge history buff, and is particularly interested in North Korea lately because of

the recent headlines. Since See You Again in Pyongyang: A Journey into Kim Jong Un’s North Korea by Travis Jeppesen was already released, I ordered it for him. Had I read that interview a few months ago, it would have been long forgotten by now – both the title and the author’s name. Since the interview was published after the book

was released, the author was able to SELL copies of his book THAT VERY DAY, rather than hoping people would

remember his book weeks or months later.

People who read a published press release about an author they’ve never heard of might be interested. But,

by the time the book is released, they’ll likely have forgotten about it. And, that book by that unknown

author isn’t going to make the headlines so it’s doubtful the person who read about the book months ago on

social media, or in a press release, will hear about it again when it’s released.

Think about it. You could spend an hour a day promoting an unpublished book…which takes an hour a day

away from your writing and editing of that very book. That can delay your release date by weeks, or even

months. And, if you’re an unknown author, all of that marketing time and effort may have been for naught.

Even worse, you could pay someone thousands to promote it for you when it can’t even be purchased yet!

A much better idea would be to continue writing and editing, get that book on the market a soon as

possible, and THEN promote it, which will bring in ACTUAL SALES.

The ad you saw in that writing magazine is simply a marketing ploy to sell marketing services. Don’t fall

for it. I’d be willing to bet that unknown authors using that service are spending far more money on those

expensive marketing services than they’re earning on any resulting book sales. And, that firm is likely far

more interested in their own bottom line than they are in yours. They have little to no incentive to share

the advice I’ve shared with you here because, if they waited until their prospective clients finished their

books, they’re client-base would be far smaller today.

The sad fact is a lot of authors start but never finish their books. Some of them even pay for marketing

services, and still never finish the book. Some unethical marketing services know this, but continue to

market to unpublished authors. Again, they care far more about sucking money out of authors’ wallets than

they do about whether the author actually finishes their book, nor if any copies of that book will actually

sell in the future.

Why waste time (AND MONEY!) on book promotion that nobody is going to remember when your book hits the

market? For new or otherwise unknown authors, your time is far better spent getting that book FINISHED so

you can start actively SELLING COPIES.

RELATED

Read More Ask The Expert

Got questions about Print On Demand and Self-publishing? Ask Angela Hoy.

About The Author

Angela Hoy is the publisher of WritersWeekly.com, the author of 19 books, and the co-owner of BookLocker.com (one of the original POD publishers that still gets books to market in less than a month), PubPreppers.com (print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish), and Abuzz Press (the publishing co-op that charges no setup fees).

Angela lives on a 52' Irwin Center Cockpit Ketch (sailboat) with her family and pets. Keep up with her family's adventurous liveaboard lifestyle at GotNoTanLines.com

WritersWeekly.com - the free marketing ezine for writers, which features new paying markets and freelance job listings every Wednesday.

BookLocker.com - According to attorney Mark Levine, author of The Fine Print, BookLocker is: "As close to perfection as you're going to find in the world of ebook and POD publishing. The ebook royalties are the highest I've ever seen, and the print royalties are better than average. BookLocker understands what new authors experience, and have put together a package that is the best in the business. You can't go wrong here. Plus, they're selective and won't publish any manuscript just because it's accompanied by a check. Also, the web site is well trafficked. If you can find a POD or epublisher with as much integrity and dedication to selling authors' books, but with lower POD publishing fees, please let me know."

Abuzz Press offers FAST and FREE book publication, but only accepts a small percentage of submissions, and only works with U.S. authors.

PubPreppers.com - "We Prep, You Publish!" Print and ebook design for authors who truly want to self-publish. Offers formatting and design services only, and then provides simple instructions for authors on where to sign up to have the print and ebook editions printed/listed/sold. Cut out the middle man. Keep 100% of what bookstores pay for your book!

Angela's POD Secrets Revealed Series can be found HERE.

Have a POD Book with another publisher? See if BookLocker can give you a better deal. (BookLocker offers "disgruntled author discounts" to those who want to move from other POD services.)

See BookLocker's publishing packages HERE.

ANGELA ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/AngelaHoy

BOOKLOCKER ON FACEBOOK - Provides links to free excerpts!

http://www.facebook.com/booklockerbooks

ANGELA ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/angela.hoy.750

ANGELA ON LINKEDIN

https://www.linkedin.com/pub/angela-hoy/78/719/390

Angela is the creator of the Original 24-Hour Short Story Contest!

http://24hourshortstorycontest.com/

Read More Of Angela's Articles HERE

7.625 STRATEGIES IN EVERY BEST-SELLER - Revised and Expanded Edition

Acquisition Editor Tam Mossman shares seven essentials every book needs to stay in print, and sell!

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/5635.html