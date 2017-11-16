“I can’t get my files from my defunct publisher and I don’t have a copy of the edited manuscript, nor the illustrations! Help!!”

Q –

I really am confused on exactly what to do. I have no files or anything from Tate. The only thing I have is some versions of two of my books. I had a lifetime contract with them to publish as many books in my series as I could write. They did all – editing, illustrations, printing. I am a writer, but no artist, and would not know how to begin to illustrate my books.

I look forward to hearing back from you as I have more books in the series written with no one to help me with them.

– B.

A –

It’s our understanding that Tate Publishing, whose owners have been charged with felonies, is no longer responding to authors. I recommend first sending them a certified letter, demanding copies of your production files. They may or may not comply. Some authors have reported success in getting their files without paying the $50 fee.

If they don’t respond within a month, unfortunately, you’ll probably need to start all over.

If you have printed copies of your books with the edits intact, I recommend hiring a college student or jltyping.com to retype your manuscripts into a word processing program.

If you have 300 dpi versions of the illustrations, those can be used. If you have printed copies of your books, you might be able to have those scanned at 300 dpi (at a place like Office Depot) to see how the quality comes out. Worst case scenario is hiring an artist to recreate those for you. I do have a list of freelance artists and illustrators if you need it.

Angela

