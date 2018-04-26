“Can I publish other writers’ short stories in my anthology without permission?”

Q –

Good Morning,

I am interested in creating an anthology of published short stories that we will be using for a school curriculum. I will also be selling it to others. I have questions about copyright/permission. Can I legally do this?

– C.

A –

You can’t pull short stories from the Internet (or anywhere else), and include them in your anthology unless you’ve been authorized to do so. You need to obtain written permission from the copyright holders of all stories you plan to include.

I’ve written a 3-part series on this topic:

How to Compile and Publish an Anthology

RELATED

Many freelance writers find it difficult to break into the publishing world. What they don't know, however, is that there's a faster and easier way to see their words in print. It's called ghostwriting, and it's an extremely lucrative, fun, and challenging career.

But how do you get started as a ghostwriter? How do you find new clients who will pay you to write their material? How do you charge? And what kind of contracts do you need to succeed? All these questions and more are answered in So, You Wanna Be a Ghostwriter...How to Make Money Writing Without a Byline.

Read more here:

http://writersweekly.com/books/49.html