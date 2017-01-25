Ask The Expert

“I want to publish an anthology that includes stories written by others. Where do I start?”

January 24, 2017 1 Comment

“I want to publish an anthology that includes stories written by others. Where do I start?”
Print Friendly

Q –

Hi Angela,

I’m interested in writing an anthology. My main question is – how do you get people to send you their stories? In other words, through what means do you advertise for them? Facebook? Some other online ad? I’m concerned about doing that, and having someone else take the idea and do it that may have more knowledge than me. I really appreciate your help.

Thanks so much.

A –

Please see my three-part series on this topic here:

HOW TO COMPILE AND PUBLISH AN ANTHOLOGY

If you decide to publish your book through BookLocker.com, let me know and I’ll give you a discount code.

🙂

Angela

RELATED:

Anthology Can Help Support Writing Group

Sample Anthology Contributor Contract

Is Anthology Creator the “Author”?

An Anthology Used My Story Without Permission

BookLocker’s Prices:
http://publishing.booklocker.com/packages.php

Read More Ask The Expert

 



The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication


Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.

http://writersweekly.com/books/4693.html





 



Yes, online book promoting can be EASY and FUN! Let us show you how, from Day 1 through Day 90…and beyond!



 

One Response to "“I want to publish an anthology that includes stories written by others. Where do I start?”"

  1. graemedavis  January 25, 2017 at 4:21 pm

    If you are working in genre fiction, there are several “Open Call” groups on Facebook (horror, SF, fantasy, etc) which might work for you. Search for the keyphrase “Open Call” and you’ll turn up most of them – though you will have to comb through some irrelevant results too. It shouldn’t take much more than an hour to find and join the groups most relevant to your project.

    Reply

Leave a Reply