“I want to publish an anthology that includes stories written by others. Where do I start?”

Q –

Hi Angela,

I’m interested in writing an anthology. My main question is – how do you get people to send you their stories? In other words, through what means do you advertise for them? Facebook? Some other online ad? I’m concerned about doing that, and having someone else take the idea and do it that may have more knowledge than me. I really appreciate your help.

Thanks so much.

A –

Please see my three-part series on this topic here:

HOW TO COMPILE AND PUBLISH AN ANTHOLOGY

If you decide to publish your book through BookLocker.com, let me know and I’ll give you a discount code.

🙂

Angela

RELATED:

Anthology Can Help Support Writing Group

Sample Anthology Contributor Contract

Is Anthology Creator the “Author”?

An Anthology Used My Story Without Permission

BookLocker’s Prices:

http://publishing.booklocker.com/packages.php

Read More Ask The Expert

The Do-It-Yourselfer's Guide to Self-Syndication

Practical resource outlining the self-syndication process, step-by-step. Packed with detailed information and useful tips for writers looking to gain readership, name recognition, publication and self-syndication for their column or articles.