“I want to publish an anthology that includes stories written by others. Where do I start?”

I’m interested in writing an anthology. My main question is – how do you get people to send you their stories? In other words, through what means do you advertise for them? Facebook? Some other online ad? I’m concerned about doing that, and having someone else take the idea and do it that may have more knowledge than me. I really appreciate your help.
Please see my three-part series on this topic here:
HOW TO COMPILE AND PUBLISH AN ANTHOLOGY
If you decide to publish your book through BookLocker.com, let me know and I’ll give you a discount code.
If you are working in genre fiction, there are several “Open Call” groups on Facebook (horror, SF, fantasy, etc) which might work for you. Search for the keyphrase “Open Call” and you’ll turn up most of them – though you will have to comb through some irrelevant results too. It shouldn’t take much more than an hour to find and join the groups most relevant to your project.